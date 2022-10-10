Search icon
Tata Motors Group global sales up 33% in Q2, sold 3,35,976 units

Over 1,03,000 commercial vehicles and 2,32,750 passenger cars (including Jaguar Land Rover) were sold during the quarter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 10:36 PM IST

Tata Motors (Image Reuters)

The Tata Motors Group reported that worldwide sales for the second quarter of the fiscal year, which include Tata Motors passenger cars, Jaguar, Land Rover, as well as Tata Motors commercial vehicles, increased 33 per cent over the same time period last year. Tata Motors Group firms together increased their worldwide sales from 2,51,689 units to 3,35,976 units. With a total of 3,16,443 units sold in Q1 FY2023 for the Group, quarterly sales were also up.

The electric version of the Tiago was just released by Tata Motors, and it has a range of 300 kilometres on a single charge, making it the most affordable genuine electric car on the market. Tata Motors has also promised to introduce ten electric vehicles (EVs) across a variety of price points, features, and categories.

A total of 2,32,750 passenger cars (including Jaguar Land Rover) were sold during the quarter, while 1,03,226 commercial vehicles were sold (between Tata motor's commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo). Sales of PV systems as a whole increased by 43% annually and by 9.3% sequentially.

Meanwhile, sales of commercial cars were up 16% over the prior year's third quarter.

Total worldwide wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 89,899 units, an increase over the previous quarter's tally of 82,578. JLR-Chery Automobiles, a Chinese-Japanese joint venture, contributed 14,592 vehicles to the total sales volume. With 73,268 wholesales, Land Rover remained the company's most profitable division, followed by Jaguar with 16,631 wholesales.

