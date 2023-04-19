Tata Altroz iCNG bookings open at Rs 21,000, first car with twin cylinder CNG technology

Tata Altroz iCNG

Tata Motors has announced that it has started accepting bookings for the Altroz iCNG, which will be launched in India soon. The Tata Altroz iCNG is the first car in India with twin cylinder CNG technology that offers practical usable boot space to CNG owners, a feature that is unavailable in all current CNG cars. Customers can now book the Altroz iCNG at Rs 21,000. The deliveries of the cars will commence in May 2023.

With this vehicle, Tata Motors aims at increasing the acceptance of CNG cars in India, similar to petrol and diesel cars. The new Altroz iCNG was unveiled by Tata Motors at the Auto Expo 2023 in January 2023. The Tata Altroz iCNG comes with two cylinders with a total capacity of 60 litres (Each cylinder has 30 litres capacity) is placed below the luggage area to ensure a large usable boot space.

Unlike other CNG cars, Altroz iCNG will start directly in CNG mode. It also gets thermal incident protection, gas leak detection feature and micro switch to ensure the car is switched off at the time of refuelling. The company will offer a standard warranty of 3 years/ 100,000 kms with the new Altroz.



Altroz iCNG will be available in four variants - XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+ and in four colour options- Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White. The Altroz iCNG will also boast of aspirational features like leatherette seats, iRA connected car technology, cruise control, and automatic headlamps amongst others.