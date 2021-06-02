Renew your driving license online without visiting RTO - Know the process

It is very important for anyone who drives a vehicle to have a Driving License (DL). If you are caught driving without a driving license, you may have to pay a hefty fine. A driving license comes with a validity period of 20 years or until the holder becomes 50 years old (whatever comes first) in all states and UTs of India.

Validity of driving license

Driving license is valid only for 20 years. If the validity of your driving license expires, then you have only one year to renew your DL.

If you do not renew your license within this one year, then you will have to go through the whole process of getting the license again. This means, firstly, you will have to get a learning driving license. Only after this, your new permanent license will be created.

Renew your driving license online

If your license has expired, now you can renew it sitting at home. In March, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had issued a notification in which it mentioned 18 license-related contactless services which can be availed via Aadhaar authentication including the renewal of the driving license.

You can now apply for renewal of your driving license from the comfort of your home.

As per Parivahan Sewa, an application for renewal shall be entertained not more than one month before the date of expiry of the license. If the application is late for more than five years after the date of expiry of the license, the applicant should undergo all the formalities to obtain a fresh license.

If the application for renewal is made previous to, or not more than 30 days after the date of expiry of the license, the renewal will be made with effect from the date of its expiry.

If the application is made more than 30 days after the date of expiry of the license, the renewal will be made with effect from the date of receipt of proper application. In such cases, a fee of Rs 30 will be realised.

How to renew driving license online?

Step 1- Visit the official website of Parivahan Sewa -https://parivahan.gov.in/.

Step 2- On the homepage, click on online services and then select driving license-related services.

Step 3- You will be redirected to a new page where you have to select the name of your state.

Step 4- A new page will open based on your selection of the state. From all the options displayed, select the 'Apply for DL Renewal' option.

Step 5- You will get a page showing instructions for application submission. Fill in the applicant or request details next.

Step 7: Upload the required documents (if any).

Step 8: You can also be asked to upload a photo and signature. This step is applicable only in certain states.

Step 9: Make the payment of the fee and verify your payment status.

Step 10: You can now download and take a printout of the receipt for future references.