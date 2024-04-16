Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli officially reveal newborn son Akaay's face but only to...

Elon Musk's Tesla to fire more than 14000 employees, preparing company for...

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam, then quit IAS officer's post to become monk due to...

How Imtiaz Ali failed Amar Singh Chamkila, and why a good film can also be a bad biopic | Opinion

Ola S1 X gets massive price cut, electric scooter price now starts at just Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam, then quit IAS officer's post to become monk due to...

How Imtiaz Ali failed Amar Singh Chamkila, and why a good film can also be a bad biopic | Opinion

Ola S1 X gets massive price cut, electric scooter price now starts at just Rs…

8 benefits of drinking pomegranate juice

Benefits of drinking bitter gourd (karela) juice

8 easy sugar-free drinks for diabetics

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli officially reveal newborn son Akaay's face but only to...

How Imtiaz Ali failed Amar Singh Chamkila, and why a good film can also be a bad biopic | Opinion

Aamir Khan files FIR after video of him 'promoting particular party' circulates ahead of Lok Sabha elections: 'We are..'

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Ola S1 X gets massive price cut, electric scooter price now starts at just Rs…

The company also announced new prices of S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+, which would now be available at Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,04,999, and Rs 84,999.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

article-main
Ola S1 X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ola Electric has announced new prices for its S1 X portfolio along with the delivery details of the scooters. The S1 X is available in three battery configurations; 2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh and would now be priced at Rs 69,999 (introductory price), Rs 84,999, and Rs 99,999, respectively. The deliveries of S1 X will begin starting next week.

The company also announced new prices of S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+, which would now be available at Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,04,999, and Rs 84,999. Additionally, all S1 scooters come with 8-year/80,000 km complimentary battery warranty at no extra cost. 

The S1 X range marks the company’s entry into the mass market segment. The S1 X, offers an 8-year/80,000 km complimentary battery warranty, making it an attractive value-proposition in the market. 

The S1 X range comes with a physical key and caters to customers with different range requirements. S1 X offers an IDC-certified range of 190 km, 143 km, and 95 km in 4 kWh, 3 kWh, and 2 kWh variants, respectively. The scooter comes with a 6kW motor and offers a quick acceleration of 0-40 Km/h in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 90 kmph in 4kWh and 3kWh variants, and 4.1 seconds and 85 kmph in the 2 kWh variant. The scooter has three riding modes (Eco, Normal, Sports) and riders can switch between them seamlessly.

The announcement coincided with another remarkable achievement, with the company reaching a registration milestone of 5,00,000 scooters (as per VAHAN portal) in under 2.5 years. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Ban gaya cool?': AP Dhillon slammed for breaking guitar on stage during live performance at Coachella

DNA Explainer: Why Iran attacked Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles

Sivaganga Constituency Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

MP Board Result 2024: MPBSE 10th, 12th results soon, know steps to download

Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement