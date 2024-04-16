Ola S1 X gets massive price cut, electric scooter price now starts at just Rs…

The company also announced new prices of S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+, which would now be available at Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,04,999, and Rs 84,999.

Ola Electric has announced new prices for its S1 X portfolio along with the delivery details of the scooters. The S1 X is available in three battery configurations; 2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh and would now be priced at Rs 69,999 (introductory price), Rs 84,999, and Rs 99,999, respectively. The deliveries of S1 X will begin starting next week.

The company also announced new prices of S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+, which would now be available at Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,04,999, and Rs 84,999. Additionally, all S1 scooters come with 8-year/80,000 km complimentary battery warranty at no extra cost.

The S1 X range marks the company’s entry into the mass market segment. The S1 X, offers an 8-year/80,000 km complimentary battery warranty, making it an attractive value-proposition in the market.

The S1 X range comes with a physical key and caters to customers with different range requirements. S1 X offers an IDC-certified range of 190 km, 143 km, and 95 km in 4 kWh, 3 kWh, and 2 kWh variants, respectively. The scooter comes with a 6kW motor and offers a quick acceleration of 0-40 Km/h in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 90 kmph in 4kWh and 3kWh variants, and 4.1 seconds and 85 kmph in the 2 kWh variant. The scooter has three riding modes (Eco, Normal, Sports) and riders can switch between them seamlessly.

The announcement coincided with another remarkable achievement, with the company reaching a registration milestone of 5,00,000 scooters (as per VAHAN portal) in under 2.5 years.