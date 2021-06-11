Headlines

Maruti Suzuki planning to launch new car cheaper than Alto? Here's what we know so far

The new car could be a replacement for Alto or a newer version of the car and could be priced at just around Rs 4 lakh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2021, 01:59 PM IST

In a piece of good news for people who are looking to buy an affordable car, Maruti Suzuki is reportedly expected to launch a car in the Indian market at prices cheaper than Alto. 

Currently, Alto is the most affordable car in the Indian market priced at Rs 4,16,100 (ex-showroom price, Noida). The new car could be a replacement for Alto or a newer version of the car and could be priced at just around Rs 4 lakh.

The upcoming car could offer better features than Maruti Alto, especially in the AC variants of the vehicle. The car manufacturer is expected to announce the launch soon. Currently, Maruti is retailing the Alto car’s top model at Rs 4,16,100 (ex-showroom price, Noida). 

If industry sources are to be believed, the new car may well be Alto’s new version, as Maruti is shifting every vehicle on the Heartect platform. So, Maruti's new Alto built on the S-presso platform too will be shifted to the Heartect platform. 

Features and specifications:

The car could sport a 1000cc engine, and power windows in the top variant and a digital instrument cluster. 

It could also come with Android Auto and Apple Car Play connection.

Within a limited budget, the panel gaps could be minimised and the AC vents could change shape.  

