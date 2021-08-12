Mahindra XUV700 set to become India's first car with built-in Alexa Voice AI

The XUV700 is being advertised by Mahindra as not only a great SUV to drive and one that looks suggestively fantastic, but also an SUV with a long list of capabilities, some of which are industry firsts.

Mahindra announced on Thursday that the XUV700 will be the first SUV in India to include Alexa Voice AI for hands-free command connectivity. With in-built Artificial Intelligence, a driver in the Mahindra XUV700 can use voice commands to manage the windows and sunroof, control the temperature, change songs, monitor traffic, and even control connected gadgets at home.

Apart from the comfort, it might also mean a safer drive because the driver keeps their hands securely on the steering wheel while monitoring the surroundings.

In areas where internet connectivity is spotty or non-existent, the Mahindra XUV700 will provide offline access to Alexa. Till you get home, you may use Amazon's Echo devices to operate the car's functions.

M&M Ltd. CEO Veejay Nakra said they are certain that this seamless integration would improve the ownership experience even further.

Get ready to feel the rush this freedom weekend. Catch the debut of the Mahindra XUV700 on 14th August at 4 PM.https://t.co/UkS3tFWM38#HelloXUV700#XUV700 pic.twitter.com/uQ6hOHXIEf August 10, 2021

The stakes are high, and the rewards are much greater. The XUV700 will be Mahindra's first SUV to feature the company's new logo.

It also promises a number of eye-catching external features as well as interior comfort and convenience capabilities.

New headlights with DRLs and AutoBooster technology, smart handles, the largest-in-segment sunroof, Smart Filter technology for fresh cabin air, and new connected car technology called Adrenox are just a few of the impressive features.