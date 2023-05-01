Search icon
Mahindra Thar with ‘different style under works for international market, will not have ‘Jeep’ design

Mahindra is currently gearing up to launch the new 5-door Thar in India in the coming months. The car has already been spied on several times creating a hype among the auto enthusiasts in the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 01, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular lifestyle SUVs in India right now and over the last couple of years, the craze for the vehicle has reached new heights. Mahindra Thar is also often referred as Jeep in India due the similarities it shares with Jeep Wrangler and the iconic Willys Jeep. The Mahindra Thar is a popular product in the Indian market and is only sold in the country, however the company expects that the SUV will also do great in International markets. That is why, Mahindra is reportedly working on a redesigned Thar that will only be available in the international market. For those who are unaware, Mahindra is not planning to sell this Thar in the international market due to the legal troubles that it may face from FCA. The company has already faced several issues due to the Roxor.

To sell its rugged SUV in other countries as well, a new Mahindra Thar is reportedly under works that will feature a significantly different design but with similar capabilities. Mahindra Thar prices were recently increased by up to Rs 1.05 lakh in India. The cheapest variant of Mahindra Thar with diesel-manual hard-top RWD now costs Rs 55,000 more. While the LX diesel-manual hard-top rear-wheel drive variant of Mahindra Thar has seen the biggest price hike of Rs 1.05 lakh. It is the most popular variant of the Mahindra Thar. The 4WD version of the Mahindra Thar is now priced between Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 16.77 lakh.

