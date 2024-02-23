Twitter
Headlines

Azim Premji’s Wipro signs massive deal with Intel, part of Rs 8286 crore…

Lasta Nanditha, BRS MLA, dies in car accident

Man's face and lip swelling leads doctors to discover 150 larva stage bugs inside nose

Mahindra Thar 5-door gets stuck in mud during testing ahead of launch, netizens praise ‘Lord Alto…’

Meet woman who became engineer then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer in first attempt, got AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Man's face and lip swelling leads doctors to discover 150 larva stage bugs inside nose

Meet woman who became engineer then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer in first attempt, got AIR...

Mahindra Thar 5-door gets stuck in mud during testing ahead of launch, netizens praise ‘Lord Alto…’

Players who have played most matches in T20I

IPL captains with most losses

9 Bollywood star kids who debuted together

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Big News! Iran Sends Hundreds Of Powerful Ballistic Missiles To Russia Amid Ongoing Ukraine War

IPL 2024 Schedule: Dhoni Vs Kohli In IPL 2024 Opener On March 22, Schedule For First 21 Matches Out

IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement: CSK Vs RCB in IPL 2024 opener on March 22 , GT Vs MI on 24th March

Meet actress who worked with superstars, quit acting at peak of career, has 3 kids, her marriage got affected when..

Meet actress who married man with Rs 10,000 crore net worth, worked with many superstars, her husband is…

Not Deepika Padukone, but this actress was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first choice for Padmaavat

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Mahindra Thar 5-door gets stuck in mud during testing ahead of launch, netizens praise ‘Lord Alto…’

Viral video left Mahindra Thar 5-door fans disappointed. While few pointed out that the model in the video is a 4x2 model, a few started to praise ‘Lord Alto’. You can watch the viral video below.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 09:18 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular lifestyle SUVs in India right now. With a long queue of buyers waiting to get the delivery of their own Thar, Mahindra is gearing up to launch the 5-door Thar in India. Mahindra Thar 5-door is one of the most anticipated SUVs in the country right now and most of the details about the SUV have already been leaked ahead of the launch. As the company is gearing up for the launch of the new Mahindra Thar 5-door in India, the sight of SUVs under heavy camouflage is becoming common. The Mahindra Thar is quite popular among automotive enthusiasts for its rugged performance and off-roading capabilities. Fans of the popular SUV were expecting a similar kind of power-puncher performance from the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door. However, a video has made the new Thar center of a memefest.

A video is now doing rounds on the internet in which the new Mahindra Thar 5-door can be seen struggling to get out of mud. While the SUV was expected to offer extreme offraoding capabilities, the video left Mahindra Thar 5-door fans disappointed. While few pointed out that the model in the video is a 4x2 model, a few started to praise ‘Lord Alto’. You can watch the viral video below.
 

 

The new Mahindra Thar’s exterior looks similar to the Thar that is currently sold in the market. The newer version gets a longer wheelbase which means more space for the 2nd row passengers and also increase in amount of boot space. The Thar 5-door, the SUV will retain the boxy shape with tall pillars. The SUV is also believed to get new alloy wheels.

Mahindra has already confirmed that Mahindra Thar 5-door launch will take place in 2024. Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to be a much more successful product in the Indian market than the Thar 3-door, due to the practicality, space and size. Currently when you talk about a 5-door off-roader in the country, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the name that pops up in the mind. The new Thar will be significantly bigger than the Jimny in every aspect. Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar 5-door will be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines.

Spy images revealed that the 2024 Mahindra Thar will get optional sunroof and a pair of speakers mounted on the roof as seen on the Scorpio-N and XUV700.

The new Thar also gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system compared to the current model which features a 7-inch head unit. Apart from this, the SUV also appears to have a new steering wheel and redesigned front seats.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet superstar whose family came to India from Pakistan, earned living by selling mobile phones, became highest paid..

Azim Premji’s Wipro signs massive deal with Intel, part of Rs 8286 crore…

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow 'ruined' three Bollywood superstars, all went bankrupt, lost stardom after living there

ED issues fresh summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for February 26 in excise policy case

India's highest paid actor earned Rs 4.5 crore per minute for cameo, it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Vijay, Prabhas, Rajni

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE