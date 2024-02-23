Mahindra Thar 5-door gets stuck in mud during testing ahead of launch, netizens praise ‘Lord Alto…’

Viral video left Mahindra Thar 5-door fans disappointed. While few pointed out that the model in the video is a 4x2 model, a few started to praise ‘Lord Alto’. You can watch the viral video below.

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular lifestyle SUVs in India right now. With a long queue of buyers waiting to get the delivery of their own Thar, Mahindra is gearing up to launch the 5-door Thar in India. Mahindra Thar 5-door is one of the most anticipated SUVs in the country right now and most of the details about the SUV have already been leaked ahead of the launch. As the company is gearing up for the launch of the new Mahindra Thar 5-door in India, the sight of SUVs under heavy camouflage is becoming common. The Mahindra Thar is quite popular among automotive enthusiasts for its rugged performance and off-roading capabilities. Fans of the popular SUV were expecting a similar kind of power-puncher performance from the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door. However, a video has made the new Thar center of a memefest.

A video is now doing rounds on the internet in which the new Mahindra Thar 5-door can be seen struggling to get out of mud. While the SUV was expected to offer extreme offraoding capabilities, the video left Mahindra Thar 5-door fans disappointed. While few pointed out that the model in the video is a 4x2 model, a few started to praise ‘Lord Alto’. You can watch the viral video below.



The new Mahindra Thar’s exterior looks similar to the Thar that is currently sold in the market. The newer version gets a longer wheelbase which means more space for the 2nd row passengers and also increase in amount of boot space. The Thar 5-door, the SUV will retain the boxy shape with tall pillars. The SUV is also believed to get new alloy wheels.

Mahindra has already confirmed that Mahindra Thar 5-door launch will take place in 2024. Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to be a much more successful product in the Indian market than the Thar 3-door, due to the practicality, space and size. Currently when you talk about a 5-door off-roader in the country, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the name that pops up in the mind. The new Thar will be significantly bigger than the Jimny in every aspect. Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar 5-door will be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines.

Spy images revealed that the 2024 Mahindra Thar will get optional sunroof and a pair of speakers mounted on the roof as seen on the Scorpio-N and XUV700.

The new Thar also gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system compared to the current model which features a 7-inch head unit. Apart from this, the SUV also appears to have a new steering wheel and redesigned front seats.