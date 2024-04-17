Twitter
Automobile

Automobile

Mahindra launches new 9-seater SUV in India, price starts at just Rs...

The new vehicle boasts signature Bolero elements such as X-shaped bumpers, a front grille adorned with chrome inserts, and an X-shaped spare wheel cover, all complemented by side body cladding.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 06:56 AM IST

Mahindra Bolero Neo+
Leading SUV manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday unveiled the 9-seater ‘Bolero Neo+’ in two variants — the P4 and the P10, at a starting price of Rs 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to the company, the P4 serves as the entry-level option, while the P10 represents a more premium trim.

“With the launch of the Bolero Neo+, we are offering a promise of durability, advanced features, and superior comfort that enriches the driving experience for every family and fleet owner alike,” Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, said in a statement.

The new vehicle boasts signature Bolero elements such as X-shaped bumpers, a front grille adorned with chrome inserts, and an X-shaped spare wheel cover, all complemented by side body cladding.

The Bolero Neo+ comes powered by the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, equipped with Micro-Hybrid Technology for fuel efficiency and performance.

It also comes with advanced safety features such as an anti-lock braking system (ABS), dual airbags, child seats, engine immobiliser, and automatic door locks.

In addition, the new SUV features a 22.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system which includes Bluetooth, USB, and Aux connectivity. It is also equipped with front and rear power windows, armrests, and generous boot space, ensuring both comfort and practicality.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

