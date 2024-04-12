Twitter
Automobile

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate edition launched, priced at Rs 6.93 lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It offers features like auto up-down for the driver window, rear AC vents, fast USB Type C charger, passenger vanity mirror, rear power outlet and others.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 09:59 AM IST

article-main
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate edition
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hyundai has launched the corporate edition of the ‘Grand i10 NIOS’ at an introductory price of Rs 6,93,200 in India. The new vehicle comes available in seven colours — Atlas White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Teal Blue, Fiery Red, Spark Green, and the newly added Amazon Grey.

“The ‘corporate variant’ will offer peace of mind with affordable cost of ownership, backed by Hyundai Motor India’s robust warranty package and nationwide service backing,” Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, said in a statement.

According to the company, the new car offers best-in-class safety, including six airbags as standard and various features, including a 17.14 cm touchscreen display audio.

The Grand i10 NIOS comes powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It offers features like auto up-down for the driver window, rear AC vents, fast USB Type C charger, passenger vanity mirror, rear power outlet and others.

The 17.14 cm touchscreen infotainment system comes with four speakers with USB and Bluetooth connectivity.

For safety, the car offers various features such as a tyre pressure monitoring system, airbags, seat belt reminders, day and night inside rear-view mirror (IRVM), anti-lock braking system (ABS), central locking and impact sensing door unlock.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

