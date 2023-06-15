Search icon
Hyundai Exter SUV interior revealed ahead of July 10 launch

Hyundai Exter boasts of H2C (Home to Car) Alexa in Hindi and English, infotainment with multi-language UI support (10 regional and 2 international languages) and ambient sounds of nature with 7 acoustic profiles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

Hyundai Exter micro SUV will be launched in India on July 10 and ahead of the launch the company has now revealed the interior of the vehicle. As revealed in the image, the new Hyundai Exter is equipped with connected type 20.32 cm (8”) HD touchscreen and advanced digital cluster with 10.67 cm (4.2”) colour TFT MID and Hyundai Bluelink, offering over 60 connected features that makes it the segment’s most connected SUV.

Further, Hyundai Exter gets embedded voice commands (over 90) that work even without internet connectivity. Embedded voice commands offer customers an enhanced connected experience, faster response time and capability to compute Hinglish voice commands such as “Sunroof Kholo”, “Temperature Kam Kardo” and more. 

Hyundai Exter boasts of H2C (Home to Car) Alexa in Hindi and English, infotainment with multi-language UI support (10 regional and 2 international languages) and ambient sounds of nature with 7 acoustic profiles that enrich user experience. Hyundai Exter has also been equipped with convenience features such as cruise control.

Hyundai Exter gets wheelbase of 2450 mm and height of 1631 mm. The SUV amplifies exclusivity with Sporty semi-leatherette upholstery with ‘Exter’ branding. With large DLO (Day-Light Opening) and superior rear window glass size, Hyundai Exter maximizes visibility for rear passengers as well. To ensure comfort of loading and unloading luggage, Hyundai Exter features a low loading height and rear transverse height that amplifies usability and convenience of boot space.

