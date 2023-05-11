Hyundai Exter SUV bookings open ahead of launch: Design, engine, variants and more

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter SUV will soon make its debut and ahead of the launch, the company has started to accept bookings for Rs 11,000. Customers can now book Hyundai Exter at Hyundai dealerships across India. HMI will offer the Hyundai Exter in 5 trim options – EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. The SUV will get a new ‘Ranger Khaki’ colour option as well. Hyundai Exter is equipped with 3 powertrain options - 1.2 l Kappa Petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) available with 5-speed manual transmission (5MT) and Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) and 1.2 l Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with CNG engine equipped with 5-speed Manual transmission.

Hyundai Exter façade features a prominent looking Parametric Front Grille that highlights this SUVs modern appeal. The exceptional SUV design is amplified with H-Signature LED DRLs, Projector Headlamps and Sporty Skid Plate, while the unique Exter emblem on the front highlights this SUV’s bespoke appeal.

The dynamic side is further accentuated with Diamond Cut Alloy wheels housed in blacked out wheel arches and side sill cladding that builds on this SUV’s outdoorsy persona. Hyundai Exter also features a floating roof design which is further enhanced with Parametric Design C-Pillar garnish and Sporty bridge type Roof Rails that summarizes this SUV’s youthful and modern persona.

The new Hyundai Exter is the first micro-SUV from the Korean automaker and it will compete against the likes of Tata Punch, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The Hyundai Exter will be a micro-SUV that will sit under Venue, which is currently the smallest SUV offered by the Korean automakers. The car gets blacked out A and B pillars and the C pillar gets a dual-tone finish.