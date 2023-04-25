Hyundai Exter first look officially revealed, check how Tata Punch rival will look like

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter micro-SUVs first sketch has been shared by the Korean automaker revealing how the new car will look like. The Exter will be the first car from Hyundai in this segment. The sketch of Hyundai Exter comes a day after the Maruti Suzuki Fronx was launched in the country. As per the sketches, Hyundai Exter will follow the brand’s design philosophy which can be seen in other Hyundai SUVs including Venue, Creta, Tucson and Alcazar. At the front the car gets H-shaped LED DRLs that are joined by a line as seen on the new i10 Neos. The SUV also gets the Hyundai logo, square headlamps and blacked out grille at the front.

The Hyundai Exter appears to have a muscular stance and dominating presence with decent ground clearance and roof rails. The image also hints that the Exter may also get a silver coloured front skid plate. As of now, it is not known how the rear of the car will look but if reports are to be believed, it may look similar to the Hyundai Venue.

Hyundai Exter will be an extremely important part of HMI’s strong lineup of SUVs that already include Venue, Venue N Line, Creta, Alcazar, Kona Electric, Tucson and Ioniq 5. The Hyundai Exter will be a micro-SUV that will sit under Venue, which is currently the smallest SUV offered by the Korean automakers. The Hyundai Exter SUV will compete against the likes of Tata Punch and Citroen C3 in the segment.