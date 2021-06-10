Hyundai Alcazar to be launched in India on June 18, check features, price

The suspense over the launch of Hyundai's much-awaited SUV Alcazar is over. Hyundai has officially announced that it will be launching the car in India on June 18.

The SUV was scheduled to be launched on April 29, but it was rescheduled amidst the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

With the launch date just a week away, the company has already started taking its pre-bookings. Customers can pre-booking the SUV by visiting Hyundai's website and pay Rs 25,000.

Speculations are also being made about its prices. Several reports claim that the Hyundai Alcazar can be launched in the Indian market at a price of Rs 12 lakhs to Rs 18 lakhs.

The 3-Row SUV will be offered in both 7-seater and 6-seater versions. Hyundai says that the new Alcazar will come with both petrol and diesel engine options. Its petrol variant has a 2.0-litre engine that generates 159PS of power and 192Nm of torque. A 1.5-litre engine has been used in the diesel variant, which generates 115PS of power and 250Nm of torque. This engine comes with a 6-speed manual and speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in three different variants - Prestige, Platinum and Signature. Apart from this, it will also be available in 6 single tones and two dual-tone colours. The single tone includes Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, Tyga Brown, Titan Gray and Typhoon Silver. Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof will be available in dual tone. The company claims that this SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 10 seconds.

The Hyundai Alcazar will have a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which will support Android Auto and Apple Car-Play. Features such as voice recognition, 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, 6 airbags, vehicle stability management, Isofix mounted seats, hill start, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) with BlueLink connectivity will be available.