Government finally allows these car owners to install of CNG kits

New car owners will now be able to install CNG and LPG kits in their petrol and diesel vehicles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 10:25 AM IST

Image used for representative purpose only.

New car owners will now be able to install CNG and LPG kits in their petrol and diesel vehicles. As per a new government notification, cars with engines that are compliant with BS-VI emission norms can now retrofit CNG and LPG kits. Until now, such modifications are permissible only in vehicles that are compliant with BS-IV emission norms.

"This ministry... Has notified retrofitment of CNG and LPG kit on BS (Bharat Stage)-VI gasoline vehicles and replacement of diesel engines with CNG/LPG engines in case of BS-VI vehicles, less than 3.5 tonnes," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in a notification.

The notification lays down the type approval requirements for retrofitment. CNG is an environment-friendly fuel and will reduce the emission levels of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbon, particulate matter and smoke as compared to petrol and diesel engines, the ministry said, adding that the notification has been formulated in consultation with stakeholders.

(with inputs from PTI)

