Delhi govt launches electric vehicle policy; to provide up to Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy on purchase

Kejriwal further said that up to Rs 30,000 for 2-wheelers, autos, e-rickshaws and up to Rs 1.5 lakh for cars will be given as financial assistance under the electric vehicle policy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2020, 02:56 PM IST

In a bid to reduce air pollution and boost the economy along with creating new jobs in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched a new electric vehicle policy.

Addressing a press conference the chief minister said, "We have notified the Electric Vehicle Policy today. With this policy, we aim to generate employment to give a boost to Delhi's economy and reduce pollution levels in the national capital."

"After launching this policy, we expect registration of 5 lakh new electric vehicles in the next 5 years," he added.

Announcing a 'scrapping incentive' under the policy, Kejriwal further said that up to Rs 30,000 for 2-wheelers, autos, e-rickshaws and up to Rs 1.5 lakh for cars will be given as financial assistance under the electric vehicle policy.

"Delhi Government will provide financial assistance to those buying electric vehicles under Electric Vehicle Policy. Financial assistance of Rs 30,000 will be given on the purchase of 2-wheelers, Rs 1.5 lakh on cars and Rs 30,000 on auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws," CM Kejriwal told reporters.

A dedicated 'EV Cell' will be set up to implement the policy. The Delhi government will soon form the 'State Electric Vehicle Board' in this regard, Kejriwal said.

"Under the policy, 200 charging stations will be set up in one year for the ease of e-vehicle users," the CM said, claiming that Delhi's new Electric Vehicle Policy will be country's progressive policy.

There will be no registration fee, road tax under electric vehicle policy as well as low-interest loans for electric commercial vehicles, Kejriwal added.

Major highlights of Delhi's new Electric Vehicle Policy

- Up to 30,000 subsidy on E-Rickshaw

- Waiver on Registration Fee & Road Tax for E-Vehicles

- 200 public charging stations

- Scrapping incentive

- Low-interest loan on the purchase of E-Vehicles

- E-buses

- Within 1 year, Delhi Govt aims to induct 35,000 E-vehicles

- Aims to constitute 25% E-vehicles by 2024

- Up to 30,000 subsidy on two-wheelers

- Up to 1.5 lakh subsidy on Cars

- Up to 30,000 subsidy on Auto-rickshaw

- Up to 30,000 subsidy on freight vehicles 

