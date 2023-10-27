Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

Auto Awards 2023: Get ready to celebrate exemplary contributions of India's automotive industry

At this grand event, we will hear from who’s who in the auto industry and try to navigate the electric vehicle market in India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 09:07 PM IST

Auto Awards 2023 is in its third season, will celebrate the exemplary contributions of India's automotive industry. The third edition of this prestigious Auto Awards will be organised by Zee Digital, the digital arm of Zee Media Corporation Ltd., in collaboration with DNA will be held on October 30, 2023. 

Through these awards, people, businesses, and organisations from the auto sector will come together and acknowledge the challenges faced by the industry.  The event will also delve into the journey of the Indian Automotive Industry and its path to becoming a global leader soon. 

At this grand event, the shift towards EVs and the strategies to meet the projected growth will also be discussed. In addition to in-depth talks on significant issues pertaining to the automotive sector, the event will honour people and organisations for their exceptional accomplishments and contributions during the previous year.

Auto Awards 2023 Awards: categories
Awards will be felicitated in two broader categories:

4-Wheelers

  • FACELIFT OF THE YEAR (MASS MARKET)
  • DESIGN OF THE YEAR
  • DESIGN OF THE YEAR (LUXURY)
  • SUV OF THE YEAR
  • LUXURY CAR OF THE YEAR
  • ELECTRIC CAR OF THE YEAR
  • LUXURY ELECTRIC CAR OF THE YEAR
  • HI-TECH CAR OF THE YEAR
  • MOST TRUSTED BRAND OF THE YEAR – 4W
  • MOST PROMISING CAR OF THE YEAR

2-Wheelers

  • BUDGET MOTORCYCLE OF THE YEAR
  • ELECTRIC TWO-WHEELER OF THE YEAR
  • SCOOTER OF THE YEAR
  • PREMIUM MOTORCYCLE OF THE YEAR
  • MOST TRUSTED BRAND OF THE YEAR – 2W

Auto Awards 2023: Panel topics
How serious is the auto industry towards safety concerns?
Shifting auto trends is “EV the best foot forwards?”

