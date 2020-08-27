Audi RS Q8 launched in India at Rs 2.07 crore â€“ Check features

German luxury car manufacturer Audi launched the all-new Audi RS Q8 in India on Thursday.

The Audi RS Q8 is priced at Rs 2.07 crore and is powered by a turbo 4-litre petrol engine that can deliver 600hp and accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 3.8 seconds. Optional Dynamic Package Plus takes the top speed to 305kph.

The Audi RS Q8 boasts of an all-wheel steering, RS roof spoiler, Audi’s Virtual cockpit, quattro with self-locking differential, Sport Adaptive Air Suspension and 2 RS modes for personalised drive settings.

The Audi RS Q8 also features cylinder on demand (COD) technology that turns off cylinders when power needed is lesser to save fuel. The car uses a standard eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox that sends power to the permanent all-wheel drive quattro system.

Commenting on the launch, Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said, "it's an all-in-one model that is at home in the rough as it is on the racetrack... We are confident that the Audi RS Q8 will have a magnetic pull for luxury sports cars aficionados."

As optional extras, the Audi RS Q8 offers a Black styling package with logos in black, panoramic sunroof, Head-up display, Matrix LED headlights, RS Sports Exhaust, a B&O Advanced Sound system with 3D sound and RS dynamic package plus (top speed increased to 305kph).