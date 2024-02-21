Twitter
Headlines

DNA Explainer: What is MSP and how is it decided by Centre?

Kangana Ranaut slams Twinkle Khanna for comparing men with polythene bags: 'Nepo kids born with silver spoon...'

Meet Indian cricketer who lives in luxurious house, much costlier than Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Tendulkar’s

DNA TV Show: Why farmers' issues still not resolved despite four rounds of talks

Watch viral video: World's biggest snake discovered in Amazon rainforest; it measures 26-feet long, weighs 500 kg

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Explainer: What is MSP and how is it decided by Centre?

Kangana Ranaut slams Twinkle Khanna for comparing men with polythene bags: 'Nepo kids born with silver spoon...'

Meet Indian cricketer who lives in luxurious house, much costlier than Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Tendulkar’s

Benefits of drinking warm milk before going to sleep

Know the selection process of Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid

Players with most wins in international cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Kangana Ranaut slams Twinkle Khanna for comparing men with polythene bags: 'Nepo kids born with silver spoon...'

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Rakul Preet Singh marries Jackky Bhagnani; Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan, Nayanthara congratulate newlyweds

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Why farmers' issues still not resolved despite four rounds of talks

The farmers started their march to Delhi with 13 demands but were stopped at the Shambhu border near the Haryana-Punjab border.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 11:09 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Farmers leaders on Wednesday put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days. They will now decide the next course of action on Friday evening. Even after 4 rounds of talks between the Centre and protesting farmers, the issue hasn't been resolved. Protesting farmer organisations appear to be adamant about coming to Delhi. As the protest continues, the situation at the Shambhu border of Haryana is getting worse every day. It seems that the aim of the agitating farmer organizations is not to find solutions to their issues but to create a ruckus.

This is because even after several meetings, the farmers have not agreed to any offer from the government. Farmer leaders are adamant on the long list of 13 demands that they have prepared. Now the farmer leaders do not want to talk about how many of those demands are possible and how many are not. The central government, through its three ministers, tried to explain to the farmers that MSP cannot be guaranteed on all crops. But farmer leaders are not ready on this matter. The government also agreed to give MSP guarantee on crops like cotton, maize, lentil, arhar and urad, but farmer leaders rejected this offer. 

Today was the 9th day of the ongoing clash between farmer agitators and police. The farmers started their march to Delhi with 13 demands but were stopped at the Shambhu border of Haryana-Punjab. The most important demand among these 13 demands is MSP (Minimum Support Price).

The attitude of the Central Government towards the farmers has so far appeared a bit soft. but farmer protesters becoming more aggressive every day. Haryana Police are making every effort to stop the farmer protesters from going towards Delhi. But farmers are also putting pressure on the police in different ways. Today, there was a lot of uproar between the police and farmer protesters at Shambhu and Khanauri border of Haryana-Punjab. To stop the farmers, Haryana Police are firing rubber bullets and tear gas shells.

READ | CBI summons BRS leader K Kavitha next week in Delhi excise policy case

In any protest, it is necessary to have flexibility on both sides. But the aim of the leaders of farmer protesters, Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, is not to find a solution to the issue, but to reach Delhi. This is the reason why despite so much uproar and violence, instead of adopting the path of reconciliation, these two farmer leaders are instigating the protesters to go to Delhi.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who worked with many superstars, was married twice, has 3 children, was unable to walk for months due to..

Maharashtra government approves Bill to extend 10% reservation to Marathas

Meet actress who made debut with superhit film, then gave flop films, quit acting after marriage, changed name, is now..

Meet actress who did superhit film with Salman, quit acting after many flop films, converted to Islam for love, she is..

Virat Kohli spotted in London after birth of son Akaay, see viral pic

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE