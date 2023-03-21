Search icon
DNA Special: How Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh plotted a conspiracy against India

In the name of de-addiction centres, Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh was making a base of illegal weapons.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 05:56 AM IST

Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh has been on the run. He has been plotting a conspiracy against India for the last few months. The 30-year-old was provoking the common people with the demand for Khalistan. He was trying to create a Khalistani terrorist organization. 

Intelligence agencies were keeping an eye on Amritpal Singh ever since he suddenly became the chief of Waris Punjab De and started demanding Khalistan. While staying in India, he started conspiring to break the country.

He was preparing attackers by provoking Sikh youth. In the name of de-addiction centres, he was making a base of illegal weapons. He was also taking money from Pakistan for conspiracy against India.

This is the reason why every action of Amritpal Singh was being monitored. Singh's role was important in the violence that took place at the Ajnala police station in Amritsar. For this reason, the police took action against him.

Amritpal was getting foreign funding in the name of supporting Khalistan. A man named Daljit Singh Kalsi was the financier of Amritpal, who had received foreign funds of Rs 35 crore in the last 2 years. Daljit Singh had talked to his supporters many times in Pakistan as well.

According to central intelligence agencies, Amritpal Singh was preparing Fidian attackers in the name of de-addiction. All this was being done at the behest of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

