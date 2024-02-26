Twitter
Headlines

This Bigg Boss 17 contestant to star in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Telugu film Lucky Baskhar

Water supply to be affected in several areas in Delhi due to Yamuna pollution; check details here

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor refused to work with Aamir Khan in this National Award-winning film

UPW vs DC, WPL 2024: Shafali, Lanning shine as Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by nine wickets

DNA TV Show: Why are Indians spending more on clothes, less on food?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Justh Sang Unplugged Version Of Chor In The Newsroom | ft. @ijusth | Viral Song | DNA Exclusive

Gippy Grewal On How Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Depicted Sikhs

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 Highlights: Gill And Jurel Shine As India Beat England By 5 Wickets

What is special about Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration?

Indian wicket-keepers to win MOTM award in Test cricket

Cow milk vs Buffalo milk vs Goat milk: Which is healthier?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Justh Sang Unplugged Version Of Chor In The Newsroom | ft. @ijusth | Viral Song | DNA Exclusive

Gippy Grewal On How Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Depicted Sikhs

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 Highlights: Gill And Jurel Shine As India Beat England By 5 Wickets

This Bigg Boss 17 contestant to star in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Telugu film Lucky Baskhar

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor refused to work with Aamir Khan in this National Award-winning film

Pankaj Udhas passes away; PM Modi, Sonu Nigam, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Manoj Bajpayee, Anup Jalota pay emotional tributes

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Why are Indians spending more on clothes, less on food?

According to the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), Indian families' spending on clothing has surpassed that on food.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 11:33 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In 1974, a movie titled 'Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan' was released. If the same movie was made today, it might be called 'Kapda, Roti Aur Makaan.' This change reflects a shift in priorities among Indians. Once, food was the top priority, followed by clothing. But now, the trend has reversed. 

According to the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), Indian families' spending on clothing has surpassed that on food.

Compared to 2011, household expenditure in 2022-23 has more than doubled for Indian families. In rural areas, monthly household expenditure has risen from Rs 1430 to Rs 3773, and in urban areas, from Rs 2630 to Rs 6459.

The HCES report also reveals disparities in spending between different income groups. The poorest 5 per cent of rural households spend an average of Rs 1373 per month, while the richest 5 per cent spend Rs 10,501—a difference of over seven times. Similarly, in urban areas, the gap between the poorest and richest 5 per cent is more than tenfold.

The survey divides household expenditure into two main categories: food items and non-food items. Previously, most spending in Indian households went towards food. However, there has been a noticeable shift. Now, Indian families are spending more on items other than food.

This shift in spending patterns indicates changing lifestyles, influenced by increasing incomes and evolving consumer preferences.

Additionally, expenditure on clothing and footwear has increased, while spending on essential food items like pulses, fruits, and vegetables has decreased. This change reflects a broader societal transformation, where fast food and convenience items are becoming increasingly prevalent, even in rural areas.

Overall, the HCES report sheds light on significant shifts in Indian households' expenditure patterns, highlighting changing lifestyles and economic conditions.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

JEE Main Result 2024 Update: NTA JEE Paper 2 scores to be released soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Meet Sanskriti Malviya, 3rd year student who got record-breaking pakage, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her salary is…

Mother elephant 'thanks' forest officials for rescuing her baby jumbo trapped in canal, video goes viral

Meet SRK. Amitabh's co-star who quit Bollywood to work at dhaba, washed dishes for Rs 150, one call changed his life

Article 370 box office collection day 2: Yami Gautam’s political thriller records huge jump, mints Rs 7.5 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE