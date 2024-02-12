DNA TV Show: Significance of BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

PM Modi will inaugurate this first Hindu temple built in traditional Hindu style in Abu Dhabi on February 14.

PM Modi will be in the UAE on a two-day official visit beginning February 13. This will be his seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months. He will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Temple, largest Hindu in UAE, in Abu Dhabi on February 14. Proof of the strong friendship between India and UAE, this Hindu temple has been completed in Abu Dhabi, which is the largest temple made of stones in the entire West Asia.

BAPS, the organization that built Akshardham temple in Delhi, had imagined this temple in April 1997. When Prime Minister Modi went on his first UAE visit in 2015, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed had approved the construction of this temple. And now when PM Modi will inaugurate this first Hindu temple built in traditional Hindu style in Abu Dhabi.

The largest Hindu temple in the desert of UAE, an example of India's Ganga-Jamuni culture, will create a spiritual and cultural bridge between the two countries. The temple built in Abu Dhabi encompasses the identity of the UAE and the philosophy of Indianness. The foundation stone of which was also laid by PM Modi. What is the significance of building a traditional Hindu temple in a Muslim country?

This is the first temple built in traditional Hindu style in UAE. It also has similarities with the Ram temple of Ayodhya. Like Ram Temple, pink stone has been used in this temple too and iron and steel have not been used either. It has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore. It is built 108 feet in height and 262 feet in length area. Its design is inspired by Vedic architecture.

