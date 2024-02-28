DNA TV Show: Opinion polls reveal India's mood for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The opinions of 27000 first-time voters have also been included in this opinion poll.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the slogan of '400 par' for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. BJP alone has claimed to get 370 seats. But are the country's voters giving a guarantee to fulfil PM Modi's claim? To get an idea of this, Zee News-Matrize has conducted an Opinion Poll. It was conducted between February 5 and February 27. 543 seats of Lok Sabha have been covered in this opinion poll of 1.67 lakh people. The opinions of 27000 first-time voters have also been included in this opinion poll. We have tried to understand what could be the results if Lok Sabha elections are held today.

According to the opinion poll of Zee News-Matrize:

- NDA alliance will get 43.6 percent votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

- INDIA alliance will get 27.7 percent votes.

- Non-BJP and non-Congress alliance will get 24.9 percent votes.

If we compare the results of Zee News-Matrize's opinion poll with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, then NDA alliance will get more than five percent votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Because in 2019 NDA got 38.4 percent votes.

If we talk about parties included in the INDIA alliance, then they will get about 1.25 percent of votes. Because in 2019, the parties included in the INDIA alliance together got a total of 26.4 percent votes. This means both the NDA and INDIA alliance seem to be benefiting. But does this vote percentage guarantee NDA winning more than 400 seats? According to the opinion poll of Zee News-Matrize, NDA will not get 400 seats but it will get more seats than last time.

According to the opinion poll of Zee News-Matrize: NDA will get 377 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. NDA got 351 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. That means, this time NDA seems to be gaining 26 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

If we talk about INDIA alliance, it can win 93 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. In 2019 elections, all the parties included in the INDIA alliance won a total of 90 seats. This means that compared to last time, this time INDIA alliance may gain three seats.