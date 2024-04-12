Twitter
Analysis

DNA TV Show: How arrest of two key accused by NIA in Bengaluru cafe blast case triggers political slugfest

The two accused were on the run since the explosion rocked Bengaluru on March 1.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 10:50 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

DNA TV Show
During elections, political parties find politics in everything. On Friday, NIA arrested two key accused, including the mastermind, in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case from West Bengal. The development triggered a war of words between the BJP and TMC. This was started by BJP which raised questions about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government.

BJP leader Amit Malviya said through a post on X that NIA detained two main suspects in the Rameshwaram cafe blast from Kolkata. He wrote that unfortunately, West Bengal has become a safe haven for terrorists during the rule of Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal Police objected to this post of BJP leader and responded on X.

The state police rejected the allegations of the BJP. Contrary to Amit Malviya's claims, the fact is that two suspects in the Rameshwaram cafe blast case have been arrested from Purba Medinipur in a joint operation by West Bengal Police and central intelligence agencies.

The active role of West Bengal Police in the case has been officially acknowledged by the central agencies. Bengal Police fact-checked BJP's claims. But Mamata Banerjee hit back at BJP while addressing an election rally in Cooch Behar. She accused the BJP of spreading canards against the state. The two accused were on the run since the explosion rocked the IT city of Bengaluru on March 1.

The Rameshwaram cafe blast was a terrorist incident, and the arrest of the main conspirators in this case is the joint success of NIA and West Bengal Police. According to NIA, there may be many more big revelations and arrests in this case. Issues related to national security should not be seen as an opportunity for political gain.

