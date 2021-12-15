DNA Special: PM Modi on the front foot of Hindutva?

In the year 2015, there was a film Dilwale, starring Shahrukh Khan, in which the lyrics of a song were like this - Rang De Tu Mohe Gerua. Shahrukh Khan can say this thing but it is very difficult to say this thing in politics. In politics, you cannot say 'Rang De Tu Mohe Gerua'.

You must have seen pictures on your TV or on the internet yesterday or today in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking a dip in the Ganges in ocher or 'gerua' coloured clothes. And in another picture, Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, is wearing ocher-coloured clothes. Here, both the leaders are trying to tell that there is no shame in wearing ocher coloured clothes.

Wearing this colour of clothes, any leader can be a good Chief Minister and can also be a good Prime Minister. Secondly, the Prime Minister is doing all this so that you can be proud of your heritage and to preserve the cultural heritage we have, which has been in danger for hundreds of years. Earlier, no Prime Minister used to openly state that he is a Hindu and he was hesitant to tell about his religion. Whereas, this is not the case in a country like America.

When Joe Biden became the 46th President of America on January 20 this year, he took the oath of office by placing his hand on a 128-year-old Bible. The Constitution of America does not ask to take an oath by placing hands on the Bible. This is a kind of political tradition, which was started in the year 1789 by the first President of America, George Washington.

But now think and see whether any prime minister of our country can take the oath of office and secrecy by placing his hand on Ramcharit Manas instead of the constitution? If a Prime Minister does this, then it will be considered against the basic structure of the Constitution and this oath will take a communal form. But when the same thing happens in America, no one finds anything wrong with it and no one accuses America of being communal.

Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister of the country, who has told that a PM does not need to be on the backfoot regarding his religion. He has no shame in stating his religion, and he does not consider being a Hindu, Hindutva and Hindutvawadi to be a matter of embarrassment. That is why we feel that Prime Minister Modi is bringing back the honour of India's heritage and the cultural heritage of this country and is asking you to be proud of it too. And for this, today we also want to place a demand here.

There is still a road named after the Mughal ruler Akbar in the country's capital Delhi. This Akbar Road is just two kilometres away from the Parliament of the country. That is, it is 5 minutes away. Today, our demand is that the way in the year 2015, the name of Aurangzeb Road in Delhi was changed to Dr Abdul Kalam Road, in the same way, Akbar Road should be renamed as General Bipin Rawat Road.