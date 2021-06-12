DNA Special: Made in China vaccines - no guarantee, no warranty

Headlines

This actress, cousin of Alia Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi, failed to succeed in Bollywood; is now professional pole dancer

Apple iPhone 15 Pro’s big feature mistakenly revealed by Apple, can change the way you use iPhone

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan 'Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh': 'Have some shame...'

Passenger finds cockroach in meal on Vande Bharat Express; IRCTC reacts

Ahead of 30th birthday, Kiara Advani leaves for trip with Sidharth Malhotra, drops adorable selfie from airport

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actress, cousin of Alia Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi, failed to succeed in Bollywood; is now professional pole dancer

Apple iPhone 15 Pro’s big feature mistakenly revealed by Apple, can change the way you use iPhone

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan 'Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh': 'Have some shame...'

Streaming this week: Kaalkoot, The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

9 inspirational messages by Rekha

AI imagines Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, other Bollywood actresses as Barbie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

This actress, cousin of Alia Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi, failed to succeed in Bollywood; is now professional pole dancer

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan 'Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh': 'Have some shame...'

Ahead of 30th birthday, Kiara Advani leaves for trip with Sidharth Malhotra, drops adorable selfie from airport

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA Special: Made in China vaccines - no guarantee, no warranty

Chinese products are known for their low price and low quality and their COVID-19 vaccines have the same standard.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 12, 2021, 06:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

For Made-in-China products, Indians say they will not last long. In many shops, it is written that there is no warranty for Chinese goods. It is a fact that Made-in-China products are known all over the world for two things - low quality and low price.

And it's not that China hasn't tried to change this image. It has made many attempts and the list of such attempts is long. We tell you about China's latest effort, which is regarding the vaccine. The whole world knows that the coronavirus spread from the city of Wuhan in China, but do you know that China has so far made three vaccines against this virus.

The name of the first vaccine is - BBIP-Cor-V - it is also called the Sinopharm vaccine. The second vaccine is - Corona-Vac. The third vaccine is Can-Sino Bio.

However, the big question is whether any of these vaccines are effective in defeating the virus. Somewhere, Are these three Made-in-China vaccines of the same standard as the rest of China's products.

At present, China is selling its vaccine to 43 countries of the world. With these countries, it has so far signed an agreement for the sale of 74 crore 20 lakh vaccines. To improve friendship with some countries, it has donated 20 million vaccine doses. And overall, China has so far delivered 26 crore 20 lakh of these vaccines.

But the question remains. Are these vaccines effective on coronavirus?

First of all, let us tell you about Mongolia, the neighbouring country of China. According to the World Bank, the total population of Mongolia in 2019 is 32 lakh 30 thousand. The thing to understand is that 50 percent of these population have got both doses of the vaccine there. That is, 50 percent of the population of Mongolia is fully vaccinated. Another big thing is that most of these people have been vaccinated with Sinopharm vaccine developed by the Chinese government. In such a situation, the cases should not increase there. But right now, the opposite is happening in Mongolia.

In Mongolia, there has been a 70 percent increase in daily cases of corona in the last two weeks. That is, even after vaccination, the infection is spreading there.

Similarly, daily cases of coronavirus have increased rapidly in Bahrain. So far, out of the total number of people who have got the corona vaccine, 60 percent are those who got the Sinopharm vaccine from China. These figures have raised concerns for Bahrain. A major thing is that Bahrain has issued an order, under which it is mandatory for people getting the vaccine from China to get a booster shot from the US vaccine company Pfizer. Think how shameful this is for China.

There is another country, Seychelles. This country is in East Africa. According to the World Bank, the total population of this country in 2019 was 97, 625. This country has given both doses of vaccine to 61 percent of this population. Here too, most people have been given the Sinpharm vaccine purchased from China and cases should not increase there due to such a large population getting the vaccine. But still, the cases are increasing. In the month of May, 400 new cases of coronavirus were registered daily in this country and 37 percent of those infected were those who had got both doses of the Chinese vaccine.

Saudi Arabia is also on this list, which has decided that people who have got China's SinoVac and Sinopharm vaccines will not get entry in their country. The certificate of these vaccines will not be valid there.

It is not just about other countries. It is also about China. In China's Guangdong province, cases of coronavirus began to increase rapidly last month, after which a strict lockdown was imposed, public transport was banned and air flights were also stopped. This is the condition of this province of China when people have been vaccinated there on a large scale.

To conclude in a few words, there is no guarantee of Made in China goods, even if it is a vaccine.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Proud dad Arjun Rampal shares daughter Myra Rampal’s ramp walk from India Couture Week, Gabriella Demetriades reacts

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering Capt Saurabh Kalia and his patrol, the most heart-wrenching story of war's first martyrs

Centre orders CBI to probe horrific Manipur video, says 'government has zero...'

Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC extends stay on ASI survey of mosque premises till Thursday

'Ab yahi bacha tha': Girl performs garba inside crowded metro train, viral video sparks online debate

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE