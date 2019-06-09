SSIP needs to strengthen its implementation in tribal areas: Experts

In an exhaustive study on implementation of the state-government initiated Student Startup and Innovation Policy (SSIP) in tribal areas, it has been found that the policy has not yielded results. While there has been an awareness about SSIP, the educational institutes lags behind in making the policy effective in tribal areas, in terms of number of innovations and patents.



The study conducted by professor Harshal Wani from Vishwakarma Government Engineering College, professor Umang Wani, professor Himanshu Chaudhari, Government Polytechnic, Vyara and professor Vimal Chaudhari of Government Polytechnic, Waghai was recognised by the state government and won first prize in the category 'Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Venture Financing' at the SSIP annual conference held at EDII.



Professor Harshal Wani said, "The policy has shown great results in urban areas. But we took places like Dang and Tapi district into consideration. We found that there is a strong need for increase in funds, experts on the panel, workshops and seminars, so that students are made aware of the initiative. If planned properly, the valuable tribal knowledge which they have been utilising for generations to live their life in the lap of nature, can be converted into successful start-ups to benefit today's modern society."



As part of the study, a total of 250 people were interviewed, including students, parents, faculty, etc. Nearly 70 per cent had not heard the word start-up and only 35 per cent had some knowledge about SSIP. Students were less motivated towards taking challenges and had very less knowledge about patent filing, IP property rights and schemes.He said, "We have recommended to plan an ecosystem where novel ideas can come out of tribal areas. We need to start expert centres, organise workshops, provide patent filing knowledge and innovation support back bone system."