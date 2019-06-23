SIT formed to probe Gujarat's Banaskantha family murder case

On Friday late night, a four-member SIT has been formed to probe the gruesome murders of a family after members of the Chaudhari community started a protest outside community health centre

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on Saturday to probe the gruesome incident, where four members of a family including three children were murdered while sleeping in Kuda village of Gujarat's Banaskantha district.



"On Friday late night, a four-member SIT has been formed to probe the gruesome murders of a family after members of the Chaudhari community started protesting outside the community health centre and refused to receive the bodies until the murderers were arrested,



"On Saturday the family members accepted the bodies of the victims after leaders of the community intervened and assured them a fair investigation." said DB Vaghela, IG, Border range.



As per officials, around more than 2000 members of Chaudhari community are protesting outside the Lakni Community Health Centre (CHC) since Friday evening and more people joined them on Saturday. The situation in the village has turned grim post the incident.



Following the protest, on Saturday some even called for a bandh in the Lakni village and forcefully shut down all shops and transportation. In order to control the situation, a force of around 1000 police officials including were deployed in the village.



"Everything was under control on Friday but there were some anti-social elements that created ruckus in the village" Vaghela said, adding that it was all brought under control.



At around 3.30 pm on Saturday, the family members accepted the body from the CHC, as there was no cold room in the health centre due to which the bodies started decomposing. While the last rituals had taken place in Sidhpur village by 5 pm.



At first, the police suspected the crime to be a family suicide pact, made in a desperate bid to escape overwhelming debt. The deceased has been identified as the mother Anvi Patel, her eldest son Uka, daughter Bhavna and youngest child Suresh. The father Karsan Patel was found unconscious inside the house with several injuries on his head. He is undergoing treatment at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

