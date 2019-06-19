Parents encourage drivers to carry more kids: Ahmedabad School Van association

Headlines

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

This lavish property owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani has diamond-studded ceiling; cost is…

ISRO solar mission: Aditya-L1 spacecraft leaves Earth’s orbit for 110-day journey to Lagrange Point L1

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance stands to gain as Disney+ Hotstar mulls potential big move, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 1400 on Flipkart after Rs 25500 off, USB-C model to go on sale soon

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp messages, SMS, images & quotes to share with loved ones

Parliament special session LIVE UPDATES: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to meet today in new Sansad Bhavan

Countries with reservation for women in parliament

10 reasons why you should eat corn (Bhutta)

7 Chemicals that are harmful for hairs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Parents encourage drivers to carry more kids: Ahmedabad School Van association

On The Edge: City's school van association blames parents for saving money

article-main
Latest News

Tanushree Bhatia

Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A day after three students of an international school in Nikol fell off from an overloaded private van ferrying school children, the Ahmedabad School Van Association has put the onus on parents encouraging drivers to carry more children to pay less. While admitting the flaw on the part of drivers, the association president blamed parents to a great extent for not reporting overcrowded auto-rickshaws and vans, despite them having knowledge of the same. Three students on Monday fell from an overcrowded van when the driver took a sudden turn near Ishwar bungalows in Nikol. The driver immediately fled the spot.

Speaking on the issue, Dharmendra Brambhatt, President, Ahmedabad School Van Association said, "We have requested the RTO and the cops to not harass van drivers, who have legal documents and permits. They must take strict action against those who drive illegally and with more number of children."

While I do agree that there are some van drivers, who are at fault as they carry more number of children, I also feel that parents are as much responsible as they are. In most cases, parents are not willing to pay Rs 850 per child. They bargain with the driver and only pay Rs 500; this makes the driver accommodate more children to recover his cost. Even the schools need to be made aware. The moment they see an overcrowded van, they should detain the driver or owner for the act", Brambhatt added.

Taking strong cognisance of the incident, Naresh Shah, President, All Gujarat Parents Association said that the problem can be solved if the van association or the traffic cops issue identity cards to the drivers. "Having a full-time driver these days is a challenge as they charge a lot of money. So, van owners depend on part-time dummy drivers, who are not well-trained, but agree to work for Rs 3,000-4,000 a month. This is where the problem lies. The RTO should issue valid identity cards with a symbol of the van association to keep a check on quality drivers."

Also, the traffic circle inspector should spot such vans and report to the authority concerned, the way they stop four people on a two-wheeler", Shah added.

"I sincerely urge the state government and education minister to provide some kind of subsidy to school van drivers for vehicle insurance so that they can charge parents less. The drivers have to pay Rs 28,000 every year for insurance. This will discourage them to carry more passengers, he said.

When DNA spoke to Gita Solanki, a mother of two residing at Ramdevnagar, she said, "In my case, I work as a cook so it is impossible for me to pick up and drop my children to school. They go in a school van. The van driver accommodates too many children and my daughter always complains, especially in summer. But, the driver does not listen."

Parents should check:

  • Papers of vehicles
  • Permission for carrying school kids
  • Safety measures
  • Number of students being carried
  • Driver's license

Vehicles carrying school children:

  • Number of auto-rickshaws: 6,500
  • Number of vans: 5,500
  • Eeco car: 4 kids
  • Van: 14 kids
  • Auto-rickshaw: 6

On The Radar

  • The Ahmedabad RTO, on Tuesday, conducted a drive to take note of school vehicles that carry more number of children 
  • Officials registered as many as 57 cases against school vehicles 
  • They also collected a total of Rs 1.27 lakh as fine from the drivers

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

What are popsicle-stained lips? Step-by-step guide to achieve it

Historic milestone: India's first transgender OPD unveiled at Delhi's RML hospital, watch

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress sounds poll bugle with mammoth rally, announces 'six guarantees'

Rana Daggubati says due to film festivals like Jio MAMI, indie filmmakers no longer 'struggle to reach an audience'

On PM Modi's birthday, Kangana Ranaut compares him to Lord Rama and calls him 'architect of new Bharat'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE