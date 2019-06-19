One more held by Ahmedabad Police in Rs 82 lakh SIM swapping case

The cops had earlier arrested a gang of eight in the SIM swapping fraud case and even managed to recover Rs 40 lakh from the accused

The cyber cell of the Ahmedabad Police, on Tuesday, arrested yet another accused who had been involved in a SIM swapping fraud. A resident of Shahibaug, Ramesh Giridharilal, was on duped of Rs 82 lakh on May 20. He was duped by criminals who had swapped his phone’s SIM card, used his information and transferred money out of his bank account. A police complaint had been lodged by victim Ramesh Giridharilal.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Parkash Upadhyay, a resident of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. The cops had earlier arrested a gang of eight in the SIM swapping fraud case and even managed to recover Rs 40 lakh from the accused. Upon being interrogated, the gang members revealed that the kingpins behind the entire operation were Upadhyay and one Vikash.