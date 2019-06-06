On a day of orange alert, Ahmedabad sizzles at 43 degree Celsius

After a day's break, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has once again issued an orange alert for Thursday. The city was on an orange alert for a week, with Wednesday being an exception.

If the Met department's predictions are to be believed, the situation is likely to improve soon. The temperature is expected to hover around 43 degree Celsius. On Wednesday the city recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degree Celsius, 3 degrees above normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.2 degree Celsius. On Thursday, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 43 degree Celsius.

The city was the hottest place in the state. The 108 emergency service registered 123 calls related to heat upto 5 pm while the figure was around 183 on Tuesday. The maximum number of cases were of people falling unconscious.

Often, these heat-related cases arise because of lack of awareness among people about the harmful effects of heat, said an official. "Most patients continue to believe that they won't be affected by heat. They tend to ignore the initial signs of fatigue, and call for emergency service when the matter gets out of hands," said an official. He added that while it is not up to the emergency services to advise people on medical conditions they often recommend the patients to keep themselves hydrated.

Meanwhile, most Amdavadis cannot wait for the summer to end. "Although today and yesterday was a bit more bearable than last week, I want the monsoon to begin. Even during the evening, we make it a point not to go out before 8 pm," said Prerna Mehta, a resident of Ghatlodia.

Owing to the heat, the city roads and poublic places remain mostly deserted throughout the day, while they are flooded with crowds late at nights.