Nurse accidentally chops off infant's thumb Ahmedabad

A nurse at Vadilal Sarabhai Hospital, Ahmedabad allegedly chopped off the thumb of a six-month-old by mistake. The infant's family has claimed medical negligence but the hospital has denied the allegation. The hospital said that part of the nail and skin has been injured. Sutures were performed and the baby is out of danger.

Mahenoor Mohammad Mohsin Qureshi (6) was admitted on May 29 with symptoms of pneumonia. An intravenous device was inserted in her left arm for repeated blood tests and injection. Mahenoor was to be discharged on Sunday evening. A nurse tried to remove the device from the arm. "Her thumb fell apart with the bandage. Doctors performed an operation and sutured the thumb but we are worried," said Fatimabanu, mother of the infant.

Dr Jitendra Parmar, resident medical officer of VS Hospital said that the nail and skin of the infant was damaged. "Doctors have stitched it. The baby will not have any problem in future," Dr Parmar said. Mayor Bijal Patel has taken the incident seriously and ordered an inquiry into the incident. Recently the hospital was in news for exchange of dead bodies of two young women.