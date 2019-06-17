Newspaper vendors to enable home utility services

Are you looking for a plumber to mend your leaking tap, or need an electrician to visit home to repair your air conditioner? Fret not, your neighbourhood newspaper vendor will enable access to the service provider. The West Zone Newspapers Suppliers Association has tied up with service aggregation platform HomeDelight to reach out to the households and avail them the service required at a click of a button.

Newspaper vendors will get their clients registered on the platform and get commission as per services availed by the end user, while HomeDelight will be able to reach out the customers in shorter time. The partnership will also enable the vendors make up for the shortfall in the income caused due to declining circulation of newspapers in the city.

Western Zone alone has close to 500 vendors, while entire city is estimated to have over 2,000 vendors.These vendors will market the services of HomeDelight while interacting with their customers. They also have a mobile application on Android platform. Once the user is logged in, he can avail 75 services, a household needs on regular basis. "Today, home furniture is imported, but carpenters are losing jobs. But we are providing the carpenters whose products match international standards. We have aggregated all these service providers. There are close to 1.7 lakh of them who are in search of work, while there are households who need them but do not know how to get them," said Alpit Gore, managing director of HomeDelight. He has arranged for reskilling of the service providers under various skill upgradation schemes of central and state governments. Moreover, close to 10,000 service providers have undergone verification by city police.

Kanji Desai, president of West Zone Newspapers Suppliers Association said that in past one year, circulation of newspaper has dropped by about 20 per cent. "Our revenues are falling. Under these circumstances, these partnership will give our members additional income," said Desai.