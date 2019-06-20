Molestation at PG: UberEats delivery boy in Ahmedabad arrested

Navrangpura police has arrested Bhavin Shah (29), a delivery boy for UberEats in a molestation case at a women's paying guest facility.

On the night of June 14, Shah had sneaked into the third floor of a PG on CG Road occupied by 12 girls.

When he found a door unlocked, he entered the room and found the caretaker asleep on a couch. He touched her inappropriately and when she didn't wake up, he started to masturbate.

After that, he entered one of the bedrooms, when a girl saw him and raised an alarm. Shah fled the spot immediately on his bike. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras at the PG.

A complaint was lodged with the Navrangpura police station against the accused on Wednesday afternoon by the caretaker.

Officials from city crime branch and the local police station were assigned to nab the accused, who was arrested from his house in Naroda later.

PL Maal, DCP Zone 1, said, "Shah had worked for UberEats for one year and had gone to the PG a couple of times to deliver food earlier, when he found out the girls stayed alone.

"On the day of the incident, nobody from the PG had ordered food, but he still went there. Finding one of the doors open and the caretaker sleeping on the couch, he took advantage of the situation," said Maal.