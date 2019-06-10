Introduce yoga in annual festival in schools: CBSE

Gone are the days when annual festivals in schools like sports day or cultural programmes were restricted only to activities such as dance, drama, sports. The Central Board of Secondary Eductaion (CBSE) has asked schools to now introduce yoga in annual festivals too. Until now, yoga sessions were held during International Yoga Day, but now, students will be seen performing asanas during annual day celebration in schools.

The CBSE in its recent circular said, "The Ministry of Ayush, Government of India will be observing 5th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21. The festival would include mass yoga demonstrations, wherein the participants will pursue the drill of Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) in harmony. In order to promote yoga among youth, the schools may organise yoga workshops for teachers and students and introduce yoga programs in annual festivals of school. Schools are requested to join in this country wide movement for the promotion of health and well-being with enthusiasm."

Rutu Shah, a parent of a nine-year-old girl said, "Yoga in annual functions is a good initiative. Not every child is interested in yoga. When students will perform asanas and showcase their skills on a stage, it will encourage them further and develop interest towards yoga."

Surender Sachdeva, Principal, Delhi Public School, Bopal said, "We had introduced yoga five years ago during our annual sports day programme and it has garnered good response from children." However, Sreenarayanan PC, principal, Podar International School said, "We do have weekly yoga sessions and celebrate yoga week every year in June. But it is difficult to include as part of annual function as the time duration is two hours and having performances of all classes becomes difficult."