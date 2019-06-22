Inconsistencies continue in Ahmed Patel's statements

Headlines

Nayanthara angry at Atlee for making Jawan a 'Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone film', may not return to Bollywood: Report

India-Canada diplomatic row: US favours investigation into Trudeau's allegations

Wordle 824 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 21

Railways boosts compensation for accident-related deaths and injuries by 10 times, lakhs of rupees to be disbursed

Viral video: Man's electrifying dance to SRK's 'Chaleya' in theatre steals spotlight, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nayanthara angry at Atlee for making Jawan a 'Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone film', may not return to Bollywood: Report

Wordle 824 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 21

Railways boosts compensation for accident-related deaths and injuries by 10 times, lakhs of rupees to be disbursed

Highest innings totals in ODI World Cup history

10 Undefeatable forts of  India

Most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in ODI World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Nayanthara angry at Atlee for making Jawan a 'Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone film', may not return to Bollywood: Report

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Ayushmann Khuranna reveals why he stopped saying 'ladies and gentlemen': 'It is high time that...'

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Inconsistencies continue in Ahmed Patel's statements

The cross-examination will continue on Monday.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 22, 2019, 06:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The inconsistencies in the statements made by veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel before the Gujarat High Court continued on Friday, when he deposed for the second day before the court for cross-examination in connection with an election petition filed by BJP's Balvantsinh Rajput challenging his Rajya Sabha poll win.

Additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain, who appeared as the counsel for Rajput, taking advantage of the inconsistencies, tried to drive home the point that Patel was trying to "cover up" on the issuance of whip by the Congress party threatening its MLAs to vote in his favour. Patel was grilled for two-and-a-half hours by Jain, with his sharp and twisted questions, that irritated Patel and his advocates PS Champaneri and B Naik.

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha also appeared as a lawyer for Patel, whereas Congress veteran and senior advocate P Chidambaram, who appeared for Patel on Thursday, remained absent from the proceedings.

During the deposition on Friday, Patel corrected his earlier statement. He said he arrived at Ahmedabad airport from Delhi on a Jet Airways flight on July 25, 2017, at around 4.30 pm to attend a meeting with MLAs at Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) office, whereas on Thursday he mentioned the time as 3.30 pm. Interestingly, in his affidavit before court, he has mentioned his arrival time at Ahmedabad airport to be 3.30 pm. The meeting was held a few days before the election on August 8, 2017.

Jain suggested the court that Patel knowingly mentioned the delay in flight and rains at Ahmedabad as it excused him from reaching late at GPCC office. Jain alleged that Patel attended the meeting with MLAs on July 25 and threatened them to vote in his favour and was behind issuance of the whip. Jain also suggested that Patel was the only beneficiary, if the whip was complied by Congress MLAs.

Jain also questioned Patel whether he won the election due to undue influence on the voters, which is a corrupt practice under the Representation of Peoples Act. Patel, however, answered the question in negative. The cross-examination will continue on Monday.

RS Poll Controversy

Additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain alleged that Patel attended the meeting with MLAs on July 25 and threatened them to vote in his favour and was behind issuance of the whip. Patel, however, answered the question in negative.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Bromance at it's peak': Shah Rukh Khan-Vijay Sethupathi's romantic dance video goes viral, fans say 'finally deal done'

Delhi govt asks Centre to call review meeting of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, others to check stubble burning

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he writes 'Indian' in caste section of census form

Will Ravichandran Ashwin replace Axar Patel in India's World Cup squad? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar answers

Captain America actor Chris Evans reveals he hasn't 'worked all year', hints at retirement: 'I feel very satisfied'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE