IHM Ahmedabad to offer self finance course in hospitality

The Institute of Hotel Management, Ahmedabad, in a first, is introducing a short term course on entrepreneurship for hospitality professionals. The three-months program which will be jointly certified by IHM Ahmedabad and Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), is primarily designed for the early stage, mid-stage entrepreneurs and experienced professionals in hospitality field and graduates.

Dr JK Mangaraj, principal, IHM, Ahmedabad said, "The need to offer a program on entrepreneurship was felt to develop better operational understanding of the skill and mindset requirement of the prospective entrepreneurs. There have been programs on entrepreneurship, but we thought of developing one specific program for hospitality industry."

The program to be offered from July would equip participants on preparing a business plan and a detailed project report, have a better understanding of legal and financial implications in the hospitality sector, how to build a team and healthy working culture in the organisation.

IHM Ahmedabad has a dedicated first of its kind separate vegetarian-only kitchen and have recently started an exclusive vegetarian students dining hall, for all the veg-opted students of the institute. A total of 22 students of a total of 156 students opting for veg-only option are from Gujarat.

HOSPITALITY PROGRAM

The program to be offered from July would equip participants on preparing a business plan and a detailed project report, have a better understanding of legal and financial implications in the hospitality sector