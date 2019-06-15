Gujarat topper an Ahmedabad girl Shabnam Sahay, leads all girls in JEE (Advanced)

A 17-year-old-girl from the city has made Gujarat proud by not only making it to top 10 All India Rank in the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) but she is also the top ranked female.

Shabnam Sahay who scored 308 marks out of 371 has got AIR 10 and of the total 5356 female qualified candidates, she is the top ranked female.

Speaking to the media, she said she had not expected this rank.

A student of Ahmedabad International School, Shabnam is the daughter of a professor of the Indian Institute of Management here (IIMA). She has not yet decided which stream she wants to pursue.

She said she would play piano and dance to relieve her stress.

The results of JEE (Advanced) 2019 were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee on Friday, with Gupta Kartikey Chandresh of Maharashtra emerging as the topper.

Of the total number 1,61,319 candidates who appeared in both paper one and two of the exam, 38,705 have cleared the exam. Of the successful candidates, 5,356 are females.

Kartikey of Ballarpur in Maharashtra came first in Common Rank List (CRL) of JEE (Advanced) 2019. He obtained 346, out of 372 marks.

Allahabad's Himanshu Gaurav Singh secured the second rank while Delhi's Archit Bubna came third.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' congratulated JEE (Advanced), 2019 toppers Friday and said encouraged those students who could not qualify not to lose heart.

The minister spoke to the toppers over the phone and appreciated their feat. " Students who could not qualify in the entrance test should not be disappointed because there will be many opportunities to prove your mettle," Nishank tweeted.

The second topper Himanshu Gaurav Singh and third topper Archit Bubna studied in separate branches of the same coaching institute.

"Archit and I have been friends for the last one-and-a-half years. We have learnt a lot from each other and we used to exchange insights on our preparation and guide each other," Singh told PTI.

Singh, who did his schooling from Gorakhpur, secured 99 per cent in his Board exams. He said he was confident of securing a rank in the top three.

