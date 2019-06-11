Gujarat: Kin refuses to cremate youth's body for six months

In an attempt to seek justice for 22-year-old Bhatiya Gamar, his family has refused to cremate him for over six months now, and instead kept his body suspended on a tree till the police acts on their demand.

The incident took place in the town of Sabarkantha in Gujarat, where his family claims that in December, he was killed due to a love affair gone awry. They allege that the family of his paramour got him killed, but that the police has closed the case and deemed it to be a suicide. "We are awaiting justice. His death was not a suicide and unless he gets justice, we can't cremate him as he will not be able to rest in peace," said Gamar's uncle.

Meanwhile, deputy SP Bharat Barot claims, "We concluded that the death is a suicide based on the post-mortem report. We now hope to convince the family that they need to take down the body and cremate him."

