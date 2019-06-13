Gujarat High Court seeks report on deadly Surat fire probe

The Gujarat High Court issued a notice to the state government and Surat police commissioner on Wednesday seeking their replies on a petition demanding that the probe into the deadly Surat fire be transferred from Surat crime branch to CID (crime).

The notice was issued by a single-judge bench of Justice SH Vora, after businessman Jaysukhlal Gajera, 42, who lost his daughter in the deadly fire, moved court seeking a court-monitored investigation to expose the role of errant government officials.

Twenty-two people, mostly teens, lost their lives in the fire at Takshashila Complex on May 24. While many were charred to death, some leapt from the building to their deaths to escape being burnt alive.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the court also sought a progress report from the police commissioner with details of the investigation so far, especially with regard to the representation made by Gajera on May 27.

It directed the commissioner to submit the report by July 24 and scheduled the next hearing for July 25.

The petitioner has argued that illegal construction was regularised by Surat municipal corporation officials in violation of existing norms.

Petition Alleges...