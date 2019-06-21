Gujarat High Court seeks details on vacancies in police force

Taking suo-motu cognizance of the poor working conditions and widespread vacancies in the state police force, the Gujarat High Court on Thursday directed the state government to submit a report clarifying the latest figures on vacancies and recruitment in the police force. The division bench of Acting Chief Justice AS Dave and Justice Biren Vaishnav issued notice to the state government directing it to file its reply in the matter by July 4.

The court has taken cognizance of the fact that state government in an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court in February 2017 had revealed that out of the sanctioned strength of 1,03,689 posts, 28,580 posts, which is more than 25% of the total strength, remained vacant as on January 31, 2017.

The Supreme Court had later on March 11, 2019, ordered the high court to take suo-motu cognizance of the issue and direct the state to disclose the latest details of vacancies and recruitments in the police force.

PETITION The petition further mentions that the strength of the police force needs to be increased to commensurate with the rising population and they must be given periodic training

The high court on Thursday sought an array of details from state government. These include the ratio of police personnel per 10,000 of population and the distribution of force in large cities, towns, and villages; the remedial measures taken by the state to protect the fundamental rights of citizens from police action, especially during agitations; and the actual data on deployment of police on state and national highways for effective road traffic management.

The petition provides that if the posts in the sanctioned strength remains vacant, it adds to the pressure on the existing strength.