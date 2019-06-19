Gujarat High Court notice to biofuel company for alleged fraud

Headlines

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

This lavish property owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani has diamond-studded ceiling; cost is…

ISRO solar mission: Aditya-L1 spacecraft leaves Earth’s orbit for 110-day journey to Lagrange Point L1

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance stands to gain as Disney+ Hotstar mulls potential big move, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 1400 on Flipkart after Rs 25500 off, USB-C model to go on sale soon

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp messages, SMS, images & quotes to share with loved ones

Parliament special session LIVE UPDATES: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to meet today in new Sansad Bhavan

Countries with reservation for women in parliament

10 reasons why you should eat corn (Bhutta)

7 Chemicals that are harmful for hairs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Gujarat High Court notice to biofuel company for alleged fraud

The court issued a notice to the state government and the private company, while restraining the bank from encashing the bank guarantee in favour of the company.

article-main
Latest News

Nirupam Banerjee

Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 06:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Gujarat High Court has restrained renewable fuel company My Eco Energy Private Limited from encashing a bank guarantee furnished by a fuel station owner after the latter moved court alleging that the company is committing fraud across the country and he is one of the victims.

The petitioner Dipenkumar Patel, a resident of Kalol in Gandhinagar, alleged that he had invested a considerable sum after the representatives of the company approached him for opening a bio-diesel fuel station on a franchise basis, but the company has failed to supply any bio-diesel to him or any other franchise. Notably, the company had in August 2018 claimed that it intends to open 300 outlets across Gujarat for selling its bio-diesel under the brand name 'Indizel'.

During the hearing of the petition, the counsel for the petitioner Nishit Gandhi contended that the company is committing fraud with him by not fulfilling the agreement and similar frauds have been committed by it across the country. It was argued that the directors of the company are already in jail. It was also argued that the petitioner has paid all the necessary amounts and charges to the company, but despite that, it has failed to supply Indizel.

The advocate also contended that the company failed in fulfilling its responsibility and despite that is planning to encash the bank guarantee of Rs 30 lakh in an illegal, fraudulent, and arbitrary manner. It was also argued that if the same is allowed to be done, it would cause irreparable damage to the petitioner and therefore, his rights need to be protected.

Following the arguments, the court remarked that it is a well-settled principle that invocation of bank guarantee is not stayed by the court except for fraud and injustice to one of the parties. In the present case, it appears that the company has not supplied any material to the petitioner and tried to invoke the bank guarantee, the court pointed out.

Thereafter, the court issued a notice to the state government and the private company, while restraining the bank from encashing the bank guarantee in favour of the company.

Stern Action

  • The court issued a notice to the state government and the private company
  •  It restrained the bank from encashing the bank guarantee in favour of the company

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What are popsicle-stained lips? Step-by-step guide to achieve it

Historic milestone: India's first transgender OPD unveiled at Delhi's RML hospital, watch

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress sounds poll bugle with mammoth rally, announces 'six guarantees'

Rana Daggubati says due to film festivals like Jio MAMI, indie filmmakers no longer 'struggle to reach an audience'

On PM Modi's birthday, Kangana Ranaut compares him to Lord Rama and calls him 'architect of new Bharat'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE