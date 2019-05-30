Gujarat HC grants police protection to elderly couple from former daughter-in-law

It is common to hear about cases where young married couples approach courts seeking police protection after receiving threats from their parents, who are not willing to accept their marriage. However, in an interesting case, an elderly couple had to approach the Gujarat High Court seeking police protection from their former daughter-in-law, who had illegally taken over the possession of their house and threatened them of dire consequences, if they ever return to the property.

As per the couple, the woman is allegedly trying to forcefully usurp their house in Mehsana, where they have been living for the past 20 years. The couple informed the court that it is forced to live elsewhere due to the constant threats by the woman and her family members for the past one-week and despite several complaints to the police, in writing, no action has been taken.

The single-judge bench of Justice RP Dholaria, which was hearing the ordeal of the couple, immediately granted relief to the duo. The court directed the police inspector of Mehsana B Division police station to provide police protection to the petitioners for a reasonable period of time.

As per the case details, the couple's son got married to the woman in November 2012, and both continued their matrimonial life in the United States. Due to a matrimonial dispute, the woman returned to India in 2017 and started staying with her parents. In January 2019, the petitioner-couple's son was granted separation by the courts in the US.

Suddenly, on May 19, the couple's former daughter-in-law entered their home with the help of her "supporters" and family members. She stayed there till May 21, while threatening the elderly couple that she will return and implicate them in false cases. Afraid of the threats, the couple on May 22 filed a complaint before the police. On the same day, the woman returned along with a few others, broke the lock of the house and illegally entered the property.

The elderly couple immediately informed the Mehsana police control room at around 8.10 pm and again filed another complaint on May 23 detailing the incident that happened the previous night. They also sought police protection so that they can enter their house and reside peacefully. The couple also claimed that although the situation demanded that an FIR should have been registered against their former daughter-in-law, the same was not done by the police administration, forcing them to move the high court for relief.

The petitioners also clarified that they are ready and willing to bear the expenses for police protection and the same may be ordered by the court so as not to burden the state exchequer. The court accepted the plea, while granting the police protection, and disposed off the petition.

Backstory

The woman forcefully entered the home of the senior citizens twice, and allegedly threatened to implicate them in false cases. They filed a complaint & said the cops refused to register an FIR.