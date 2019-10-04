Gujarat govt relaxes permission norms for new MSMEs

MSME units in the state who wish to set up a new business in the state will be given relaxation from getting the approvals for up to three years.

The state government on Thursday decided to give relaxation in getting permits to set up new Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The decision was taken following a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar.



As per a release, MSME units in the state who wish to set up a new business in the state will be given relaxation from getting the approvals for up to three years. However, the units will have to get the necessary approvals within six months once the three-year as the deadline comes to an end.



The state said that the decision was part of the government's push towards improving the ease of doing business environment for MSMEs that contribute substantially towards employment generation. The state will also set up nodal agencies for investment felicitation in the MSME sector both at the state and district levels.



The agencies will act as the place where those keen on setting up MSMEs can give their Declaration of Intent, which will be scrutinised and the concerted unit will be given an acknowledgment.

ECONOMIC BOOST