Ahmedabad

Gujarat: Cyclone Vayu brings luck, helps in seed sowing

Agriculture Department says onset of monsoon likely to be normal

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

Cyclone Vayu is emerging as a good omen for Gujarat, a state that has witnessed three consecutive bad monsoons. Almost the entire state has received rains under its impact even though it will take some more time for monsoon to officially hit the state. According to a report shared by the Agriculture Department, over two lakh hectare land in the state has undergone sowing. Officials from the Agriculture Department said that contrary to initial apprehensions that Vayu may delay the advent of the season, recent indications reveal that the onset will be as per schedule. Representatives of farmers said that about two inches (50mm) of rain is required for sowing to begin.

According to the weekly report of the department, the state has witnessed sowing over 2.07 lakh hectare until June 17, a decline of about eight per cent over the acreage in the corresponding period in 2018. Cotton, the most important crop has witnessed sowing over almost 1.61 lakh hectare, followed by 22,875 hectare for groundnut.

Oilseeds are grown over 23,068 hectare, food grains over 434 hectare, pulses over 75 hectare, while other crops have been sown over 1.84 lakh hectare, totaling about 2.07 lakh hectare, which is just 2.44 per cent of 84.77 lakh hectare of average Kharif sowing over state.

"While these rains are not a part of regular monsoon, they are conducive for sowing. Recent inputs from India Meteorological Department indicate that the cyclone will not delay the progress of monsoon. Even in case of a delay we have a contingency plan to meet the irrigation requirements of farmers," said a senior official from the Agriculture Department.

Jayesh Patel, president of Khedut Samaj, Gujarat said that about two inches (50mm) rains are required for any land to be conducive for sowing. Many talukas have received this amount of rains. "The return of Vayu has been a blessing for Gujarat as it brought rains to the state," said Patel. He, however, said that while the beginning of the sowing season has been good, it is more important now that it rains at regular intervals. If there is a large gap between two successive spells of rains, it will affect the productivity of farms.

Gujarat has witnessed erratic rains in the past three years. It has seen delayed rains, large gaps between two spells, uneven distribution of rains as well as scanty rains. In this scenario, farmers expect a normal monsoon this year.

