Gujarat: BK School of Management records 100% placements

BK School of Management has concluded its placements with 7 lakhs being the highest package offered to a student. The management school of Gujarat University has recorded 100 per cent placements for a total of 68 students out of 81, who opted for placements through the institutes. Remaining students joined their family business, opted for entrepreneurship and applied for government jobs.



The students, who got campus placements, chose sectors like banking, finance, IT, consultancy firms, finance, NBFC, retail, consumer goods companies, power sector, pharma sector, online services sector, chemical, media sector, insurance and semi government or government companies etc, said placement officer Kinjal Desai.



A total of more than 160 companies participated in the placement process. The highest package was recorded at Rs 7 lakhs whereas the average package was recorded at Rs 5.06 lakh per annum. Desai added, "Around 85 per cent of the students were placed before March, while they were studying in their 4th semester." Jimit Suthar, a student said, " I got my dream job at HDFC Ltd. as the package offered to me was beyond my expectations."