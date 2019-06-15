Gujarat: 10% EBC quota to apply in MBBS admission

Students belonging to unreserved categories but falling under Economically Backward Class (EBC) will get the benefit of 10 per cent reservation during admission to MBBS courses, deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Friday. Gujarat will be the first state in the country to implement 10 per cent EBC reservation, he said. With a new medical college coming up in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, 10 of the 150 seats in the college have been allotted to Gujarat.

The number of seats in medical, para-medical and other courses have increased from 31,890 to 38,694, a rise of close to 23 per cent. Additional 6,809 seats will ensure that the decision to implement 10 per cent quota for EBCs will not eat into the share of SC, ST and OBC students. The process of admissions to MBBS and 5,000 seats in Bachelor of Dental Studies (BDS), BAMS, Homeopathy and Naturopathy will begin on June 17 and continue till June 23. One will have to apply online for the admission, for which distribution of PIN will be carried out at branches of Axis Bank,

Talking to media persons in the Gandhinagar, Patel said that Gujarat government will implement 10 per cent reservation for EBC category in these admissions. The decision to make it mandatory for students to have cleared standard 10 from Gujarat to get admission in medical college has been deferred for one more year. Gujarat government had in 2017, made it mandatory that students seeking admission in medical courses should have cleared standard 10 from Gujarat. However, following a series of representations from the parents of students, the government had relaxed the norm will giving admissions in 2018. The norm has been relaxed for current year as well. Students who have not cleared standard 10 from Gujarat will also be eligible for admissions, said Patel.

Students born in Gujarat and have cleared standard 12 from Gujarat will not have to produce domicile certificate, but those not born in Gujarat and have cleared standard 12 from boards approved by Gujarat, will have produce domicile certificate.

Students from Diu, Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, who have passed standard 12 from schools affiliated to Gujarat board have also been exempted from providing domicile certificate.

A new medical college has also begun in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Of its 150 seats, 10 have been allotted to Gujarat and the admission committee for medical courses will decide on these admissions.

