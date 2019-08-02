Headlines

Ghost story: Naroda cops file murder plaint against dead couple

Around 11 months after a family off three allegedly committed suicide, investigations found that the parents had poisoned and hanged their 16-year-old daughter before ending their lives

dna Correspondent

Updated: Aug 02, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

Around 11 months ago, three members of a family were found dead in Naroda, with a three-page suicide note blaming “dark forces” for the deaths. However, investigations revealed that the parents had killed their 16-year-old daughter before committing suicide. The Naroda police, on Wednesday, lodged a complaint of murder against the parents.

As per police, Kunal Trivedi(45), Kavita Trivedi(45) and Shren Trivedi(16) were found dead in Avani Sky flats located near Surdharsan crossroad in Naroda on September 11, 2018.  

Investigation revealed that on the fateful day, Kunal and Kavita had poisoned their daughter before hanging her to death. After killing their daughter, Kavita committed suicide by hanging herself, following which Kunal hanged himself using the same piece of cloth. The investigation also revealed that Kunal had even tried to kill his mother by giving her poison. However, she survived. 

A suicide note was recovered by cops during the investigation in which the Kunal had written that “The society has been calling me an alcoholic, but I am not. It is some black magic which is refusing to leave my side and dragging me into darkness”. Even his drinking was due to the influence of black magic, Kunal had said in the note.

The Case

Around 11 months after a family off three allegedly committed suicide, investigations found that the parents had poisoned and hanged their 16-year-old daughter before ending their lives

