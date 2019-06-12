Gandhinagar: After verbal spat pregnant wife kills man

Attacked him with axe as verbal fight escalated

A 32-year-old pregnant woman was arrested on Monday by Chiloda police of Gandhinagar for killing her husband. The woman had attacked her husband with an axe and then fled the spot with her two children.

The accused has been identified as Manisha Nayak, a resident of Lakavada village and native of Madhya Pradesh. The deceased has been identified as Kamlesh Nayak (40).

Around two months back, the couple and their two children had moved to Gandhinagar from their native place. The couple had been employed as farm labourers by Amarsingh Vaghela of Gandhinagar. Vaghela had also provided the couple some space on the farm for accommodation.

On Sunday morning at around 8am, when Vaghela's 30-year-old son went to call the couple to work, he found Kamlesh lying on his bed, covered in blood while his wife was nowhere to be found. He called the 108 emergency services for help and Kamlesh was taken to Gandhinagar civil hospital for treatment. He was declared dead by doctors during treatment.

The Chiloda police were informed about the matter and a complaint was lodged. Early on Monday morning, Manisha was found and detained by cops. Upon being interrogated, she revealed that a dispute had broken out between the couple regarding household work. The verbal spat turned ugly and Kamlesh started to beat her. In response, she attacked him with an axe and after, fled the spot with her two children.

Chiloda police have arrested Manisha and further investigation is on. Right now, she has been sent to Sabarmati Jail and her children are also with her.

EYEWITNESS ACCOUNT

Employer Amarsingh Vaghela’s was the first person to find Kamlesh lying in blood, while his wife was nowhere to find. He called 108 emergency service for help and rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead on the arrival