Cyclonic storm, heavy rains to lash Gujarat this week

Gujarat, which has been seething this summer with the thermo-meter going past 45 degrees Celsius for days together in cities like Surendranagar even in June, is in for the other extreme this week.

The weathermen have warned of heavy rainfall and a cyclonic storm, particularly in Saurashtra and Kutch, this week due to a depression in the Arabian Sea.

After an emergency meeting with India Meteorological Department officials, the relief commissioner and the revenue secretary, the state government advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.

The Army, Air Force and Navy have been put on alert in the state, while two teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) will be deployed in Naliya and Kandla areas.

The government is planning to get five more NDRF teams from two other states. The state said the local administration can decide whether to close schools in Saurashtra and Kutch, which are likely to be the most affected by the cyclone.

As per official reports, 343 boats from the state with over 1,150 fishermen are still at sea. Officials said they are expected to be back by Tuesday.

"Heavy rain warning has been issued for Saurashtra and Kutch on June 13 and 14 due to the depression in the Arabian Sea which will turn into a severe cyclonic storm," state meteorological director Jayanta Sarkar told reporters here.

"We have asked the state government to issue a warning to fishermen against going out into the sea, and ask those at sea to return immediately. We have also directed all the ports to display the danger signal number 1," he said.

Monsoon Setback